Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Harford County, may have exposed people and pets

A raccoon tested positive for rabies in Harford County on Monday, according to the Harford County Health Department.

The raccoon was found near the 2200 block of Nelson Mill Road in Jarrettsville.

Authorities say it may have exposed people or pets in the surrounding area.

Seeing a raccoon is not an immediate emergency.

However, if someone or their pets have had contact with a raccoon in the Harford County area, please call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

Here are some ways the Harford County Health Department recommends to stay safe:

1) Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

2) All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

3) Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

4) Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

5) Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.