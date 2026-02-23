Rabid raccoon found in Jarrettsville; residents urged to check on pets

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A raccoon in Harford County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Harford County Health Department, it was found near the 3900 block of Grimm Road in Jarrettsville, Maryland, on Monday.

Authorities say it may have exposed people or pets in the surrounding area.

Seeing a raccoon is not an emergency.

However, if anyone and their pets have had contact with a raccoon in this area, call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

Here are some ways the Harford County Health Department recommends to stay safe:

1) Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

2) All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

3) Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

4) Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

5) Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.