BEL AIR, Md. — Protests against ICE have proven to be deadly in Minnesota fueling anti-ICE measures in the Maryland General Assembly, but Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says ending the controlled hand off of immigrants wanted by ICE could lead to similar violence and chaos on our streets.

“I think they’re taking a model that works well and works safely and they want to replace it,” said Gahler, “and I think we’re going to see more deportation. We’re going to see more ICE operations in the State of Maryland.”

Putting jail deportation cooperation on ice Harford County Sheriff opposes push to ban 287(g) programs

Harford County’s 287(g) agreement dates back eight years and the sheriff can cite numbers to back up its effectiveness.

“We’ve screened thousands,” said Gahler, “I think it’s been 400 and some that ICE has decided to initiate action on over the eight years.”

The sheriff argues that’s more than four hundred immigrants that federal agents did not have to track down out on the streets where public safety may be placed at risk.

“Is this all political?” we asked him.

“It’s a thousand percent political,” he responded. I say this. President Bill Clinton began this program---a Democrat. Obama expanded it, put us into it eight years ago or so. It was evil for four years that President Trump was in office. Then for four years that President Biden was in office, we didn’t hear a word about it and now we’re back to who is sitting in the White House is all this is about.”