BEL AIR, Md. — Sandwiched between nap time, play time and a visit by Mr. Bubbles, preschoolers at The Learning Experience in Bel Air have been on a mission.

“We made cards for the people in the hospital so they can have a smile on their face,” a five-year-old named ‘Gabe’ explained.

Preschoolers in Bel Air help critically ill children Preschoolers in Bel Air help critically ill children

Custom cards, artwork and a host of creative fundraisers have helped the children reach their initial goal of collecting $5,000 to Grant-A-Wish for a critically or terminally ill child and they are well on their way to raising enough to grant another.

“The carnival has been something that we’ve done longstanding, but we’ve done Art for Wishes, we’ve done a bake sale, we’ve done pie in the face, which is a fan favorite,” said Jill Warner, the staff development and education director.

A small price to pay as instructors and administrators take an age-appropriate approach in teaching to give of themselves to help others in need.

In addition to the children at the center who range in age from six weeks to six years old, the project has had a profound effect on adults as well.

“I had a family friend who passed away at a very young age from brain cancer so for me, the connection to seeing children who are critically ill or terminally ill get that wish granted… it really kind of helps all this,” said Rachel Duncan, the family engagement & operations director, “but seeing the kids get excited, seeing the families coming in and having them buy a bake sale item and knowing that just even that little bit helps is amazing.”