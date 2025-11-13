Preliminary plan unveiled for Oakington Peninsula Park System in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Neighbors in Harford County can now see a preliminary plan for the Oakington Peninsula Park System.

The plan shows proposed land and water trails that connect to Havre de Grace, new event spaces, and even a future nature center.

The county collected input from the community from the public from May 30, 2025, to July 15, 2024, and released a report with those comments in November 2024.

The report identified common themes and specific ideas for park features, which the county used to create a preliminary plan for the park system.

“The Oakington Peninsula is rich in natural, historical, and cultural resources, and we look forward to an amazing park system that will become a crown jewel of the mid-Atlantic region,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement.

Cassiliy's office said in a statement that the community will be involved in this process as it develops in phases over the next 15 years.

Initial phases will include developing the walking trail system throughout the park properties.

The waterfront property is between Aberdeen and Havre de Grace. At one time, Belle Vue Farm was slated for development. A historic land purchase in 2020 was completed in partnership with Harford Land Trust, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, ensuring the property's permanent preservation.