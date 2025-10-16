Popular nacho food truck opening a restaurant in Aberdeen Main Street

ABERDEEN, Md. — An empty storefront on Aberdeen Main Street is now home to Top Nach, a popular food truck that serves gourmet nachos.

This is its first physical location, and they plan to open in early next year.

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady posted a video on Facebook of the unveiling of the "coming soon" banner at the space on W. Bel Air Avenue.

"Shane and Missy have a successful food truck that is popular in Harford County, and they have chosen Aberdeen Main Street to expand to a brick-and-mortar location...and on behalf of all of Aberdeen, welcome to your home base," said Mayor Patrick McGrady.

The business recently celebrated four years as a food truck in the area.

Operating under the motto "You deserve better nachos," Top Nach uses all the freshest ingredients and even serves nachos in pizza boxes for "easy transport and devouring,' according to their website."

Top Nach was voted Baltimore's Best Food Truck by Baltimore Magazine readers in 2024 and one of the area's best food trucks in the Baltimore Sun's Best Food & Drink awards for 2025.

Top Nach joins other new businesses revitalizing Aberdeen Main Street. Watchtower Brewing Company is set to open soon as the first brewery in Aberdeen.

The city is currently connecting Festival Park's entrance with West Bel Air Avenue through a stamped concrete walkway, complete with a train whistle at the start of the park, embracing Aberdeen's railway heritage.

In August, the Board of Public Works also approved a grant for a new splash pad in that area.