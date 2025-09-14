Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating alleged incident involving Harford Tech High School football team

BEL AIR, Md. — Police have launched an investigation into an alleged incident involving the Harford Tech High School football team.

The school's junior varsity and varsity football squads were scheduled to play Elkton High School on 9/11, but both games were canceled.

While details are limited, the investigation reportedly surrounds allegations of possible sexual assault against some team members.

When reached for comment Sunday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said they're aware of the matter and investigating.

In a Facebook post, Elkton High School said Harford Tech decided to cancel the games. According to Elkton, there are no plans to reschedule.

It's unclear if Harford Tech will resume play next week.

We're currently awaiting a response from Harford County Public Schools.

