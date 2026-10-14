PETA supports fired bus driver who saved kitten

STREET, Md. — Rescuing a stray kitten from the side of the road cost 67-year-old Cynthia Morgan her job as a school bus driver in Harford County, and now an international animal rights group, PETA, has taken up her cause.

“By allowing a student to rescue a kitten in distress, Cynthia Morgan demonstrated compassion that schools should be encouraging students to learn,” said PETA Associate Director Colin Henstock, “Kindness shouldn’t be punished and PETA’s calling on the school board to reinstate Miss Morgan and send the students the right message about helping others in need.”

In a letter directed to members of the Harford County Board of Education, PETA argues there’s room for both student safety and compassion, and allowing a 10-year-old to get off the bus to scoop up the kitten shouldn’t have cost the driver her certification.

PETA’s action comes as a petition seeking Morgan’s reinstatement has now gathered more than 10 thousand signatures.

“We started off with, ‘Let’s see if we can get 200 signatures and that’s how it all began,” said Julie Long.

A grandparent of children on Morgan’s route, Long started the petition and she also has filed an appeal of the decision to suspend the driver for two days that was followed by a call for her termination.

“Look at the circumstance,” said Long, “Is this truly justifiable? Look at what the community wants, and now, look at what the nation is saying, because this is nationwide.”

If the appeal is denied, Long and the bus driver’s supporters plan to take their fight on the driver’s behalf straight to the board at its upcoming meetings.

