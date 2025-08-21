Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Oxygen concentrator catches fire causing flames to rip through home in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — An oxygen concentrator catches fire causing flames to rip through an entire home.

It happened overnight Thursday at a home on Linden Lane in Havre de Grace.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office a 66-year-old woman turned on the machine at which point she described hearing a "pop," and seeing a "flash of fire."

Luckily, she was able to escape through the front door but not without injuries requiring hospitalization.

Sadly three cats died in the fire.

About 65 firefighters, led by the Susquehanna Hose Company, got the scene under control within an hour.

Unfortunately, the home is a total loss, leaving the woman displaced.

