HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Havre de Grace Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident where organs/unknown tissues were recovered near a dumpster.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ohio Street Tuesday afternoon.

Once there, officers found what appeared to be organs/unknown tissues near a dumpster.

These items were then sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for more analysis.

They were tested and found to be not human.