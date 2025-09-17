New trampoline park opening in old Mars location in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A new place to bring the kids is opening in Edgewood.

Fun City Adventure Park announced a new location in the old Mars grocery store space.

The 55,000 square foot facility features wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, climbing walls, and ninja warrior courses.

On its website, Fun City says, "If you're searching for a top-rated trampoline park near Edgewood, planning a birthday party, or just want an action-packed day out, our newest location will be the go-to destination."

The site does not say when the indoor play space will open.

This is the second Fun City location opening in Maryland. Another is planned for Lexington Park at the old Peebles location on Great Mills Road.

