Neighbors helping neighbors in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The tools of the trade for emergency responders.

“We have flares. First aid kits.”

Even for those who just completed a crash course of 24 hours in formal training.

“We can handle heart attacks,” said Jan Bavis, a volunteer responder, “We can handle active bleeds. We can handle splinters. We can handle just about anything, but we’re not replacing first responders.”



The Bulle Rock community of Havre de Grace has graduated its first class of 15 citizens in what’s called a Community Emergency Response Team or ‘CERT’---the first of its kind in Harford County.



They are prepared to answer the call whenever they’re needed to assist primary responders.

“I was an EMT for 20 years, a fireman for eight years, police officer for three,” said David Sternberg, “and it’s still, you know, a call comes out and you’re like, ‘Okay, what do we do? Don’t panic. Use your training. Help others.”

The CERT program originated in Los Angeles back in the 1980s with the goal of training civilians to help their neighbors, friends and family members in times of disaster.

The official sponsor of the initiative, the Havre de Grace Police Department, says extra sets of hands on emergency scenes could prove to be invaluable as long as they’re qualified.

“Unfortunately, without knowing who has what training and what skill level, what asset, then you do run into a situation where you might have to stop and say, ‘Wait a minute.Hold on.Let me get…’” said Havre de Grace Police Deputy Chief Joe Alton, “versus, obviously we know what our skill level is.That kind of thing.”



While the training itself is basic first aid and emergency management, duties may include assisting with events, parking or even transporting teachers during January’s snow storm, and graduates also can provide a personal level of care and understanding that may be lost in an active emergency.

“I’ve been on a lot of scenes like that,” said Sternberg, “Absolutely.Very helpful to comfort people.Talk to children.Talk to the parents.If it’s a child that’s hurt get them to understand, ‘We’re here to help.’They’re going to be okay, and it’s very rewarding when that happens as well.”



Those who have received the training will also help train additional volunteers as the program becomes available to any resident of the city.