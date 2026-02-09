Memorial blood drive in honor of two fallen Harford County Sheriff's deputies

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A memorial blood drive is happening Tuesday in honor of two fallen Harford County Sheriff's deputies.

On February 10, 2016, Sr. Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at Panera Bread in Abingdon.

The blood drive goes from 12 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 17 at 415 Edgewood Road in Edgewood. The American Red Cross is taking donations of blood and plasma/platelets.

Pre-registration is required. To make an appointment, click here.