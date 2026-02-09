Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Memorial blood drive in honor of two fallen Harford County Sheriff's deputies

dailey logsdon web.png
Harford County Sheriff's Office
Harford County Sheriff Sr. Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line on Feb 10, 2016
dailey logsdon web.png
Posted

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A memorial blood drive is happening Tuesday in honor of two fallen Harford County Sheriff's deputies.

On February 10, 2016, Sr. Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at Panera Bread in Abingdon.

The blood drive goes from 12 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 17 at 415 Edgewood Road in Edgewood. The American Red Cross is taking donations of blood and plasma/platelets.

Pre-registration is required. To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR