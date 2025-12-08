Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in head-on Harford County crash that also left woman & 4-year-old hospitalized

FOREST HILL, Md. — A Kingsville man is dead following a Sunday evening car crash that also left a woman and four-year-old boy hospitalized.

It happened around 5:15pm on Baldwin Mill Road in Forest Hill, just west of Putnam Road.

That's where 79-year-old Charles Bender Jr. was driving his Toyota Prius with a woman and child aboard, when they were struck head-on by a Chevy Silverado.

Maryland State Police say the 66-year-old Chevy driver crossed the double yellow center line, leading to the collision.

Why and how that occurred remains under investigation.

The Chevy driver and both of Bender's passengers were taken to the hospital.

Sadly, Bender died on scene.

The road was closed for approximately three-hours afterwards.

