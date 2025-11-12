Man indicted in Harford County after cooking oil police chase

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Last August, a man recklessly drove a Penske moving truck carrying stolen cooking oil from an Applebee's, prompting a police chase was indicted on Wednesday in Harford County.

That man is Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta. Manzueta was indicted by a Harford County Grand Jury following his extradition from the state of New York for the following:



Attempted First Degree Murder



Second Degree Burglary



Hit and Run Causing Serious Bodily Injury and other related offenses, including injuring Harford County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Robert Burgess.

Manzueta is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center pending trial, the day of which has not yet been set.

As in all criminal matters, Manzueta is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.