Man hospitalized after shooting in Edgewood, Harford County deputies say

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in Edgewood on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 8:30pm in the 1700 block of Hanson Road.

Police from the Harford County Sheriff's Office say they found the 19-year-old at the scene, who had been shot in the lower body.

Deputies provided medical care before medics arrived. The young man was taken to a local trauma center.

Officials say this shooting was isolated.

Harford County detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Smith at 443-409-3576.