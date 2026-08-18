Man hospitalized after shooting in Edgewood, Harford County deputies say

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in Edgewood on Sunday.
The shooting occurred around 8:30pm in the 1700 block of Hanson Road.
Police from the Harford County Sheriff's Office say they found the 19-year-old at the scene, who had been shot in the lower body.
Deputies provided medical care before medics arrived. The young man was taken to a local trauma center.
Officials say this shooting was isolated.
Harford County detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Smith at 443-409-3576.