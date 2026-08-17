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Man charged with indecent exposure after incident at Aberdeen Shopping Plaza

Aberdeen police
WMAR
Aberdeen police
Aberdeen police
Posted

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police have arrested an Aberdeen man after he allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act at the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza on Wednesday morning.

Frederick Harris, 37, was initially taken into custody on the same day but released from custody because of a medical issue.

Police filed an application for charges, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Early the next day, Thursday, Aug. 13, an Aberdeen police officer found Harris and arrested him.

Court records show Harris was charged with one count of indecent exposure. He was later released on a $2,500 unsecured personal bond.

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