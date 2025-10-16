Man charged in connection to series of car thefts, fraud

BEL AIR, Md. — A man has been charged in connection to several car thefts and theft-related offenses in Bel Air and Baltimore.

Brandon Beavers, 46, has been charged with motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft scheme, and other fraud-related offenses.

On October 9, Bel Air officers responded to the 500 block of East Broadway for a reported stolen vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the car had been stolen overnight.

Police say they were able to track the car's real-time location and found Beavers behind the wheel.

While he was being processed, Beavers was recognized as the same person connected to a stolen car case from September 2024.

After he was searched, police found that Beavers had a bank check from someone who lived on Benjamin Road. That person later confirmed their vehicles had been entered and property stolen overnight on October 8.

Further investigation revealed Beavers also allegedly stole a vehicle from his landlord.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 410-638-4500.