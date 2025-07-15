HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Flames spread through the kitchen and firefighters contained the fire in just six minutes, but the damage was done and investigators believe these small three-cell batteries were the culprits.

Watch as the Fire Marshal describes the dangers of these batteries Lithium-ion batteries cause Havre de Grace fire

“Immediately, the homeowner told investigators as soon as he arrived on the scene he believed he knew what the cause of the fire was and that was lithium-ion batteries,” said Master Sr. Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, “These were just very three-cell that were used for remote control boats that he used while out on the Susquehanna.”

Over a two-year period, the State Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s now tracked 90 separate fires back to these batteries.

Just how common on these items?

“This is just within hand’s reach within my truck itself,” Alkire told us as he displayed several items for us, “This is just a small, little battery that would power the flashlight on our weapons. This is just a battery that would be used on our everyday flashlights.”

The batteries can be volatile if overcharged, overheated or damaged causing thermal runaway, which can lead them to catch fire or to explode.

“People just really underestimate the power of these small, little batteries,” said Alkire, “Those little tiny devices contain a lot of energy and when they fail, they fail.”

A year ago, an attempt to charge e-bikes with similar batteries caused a fire in Middle River, which left 14 people displaced.

Experts offer some advice on safety precautions you can take to keep from becoming the next victim.

“When you’re charging these devices, use the manufacturer’s cords that came with those devices,” said Alkire, “Don’t use aftermarket charging cords. What we also want you to see, if you can, if it’s possible, charge them within an area of your home, possibly like your garage, where there’s very limited source or available sources for the fire to spread, and once it’s done charging, remove it from the charging cord."