Joppatowne exhibit showcases 400 years of Maryland suburb's rich history

The Historical Society of Harford County opened a unique exhibit showcasing Joppatowne's 400-year transformation from Native American hunting grounds to the modern community residents know today.

The Bel Air Museum's new exhibit highlights how Joppa was once an ideal location for Native Americans to hunt, fish and cultivate crops. The area later attracted colonists, became a port town and major shipyard, then transformed into a horse racing mecca and home of British spies during the American Revolution.

"Whether you were here at the time of Old Joppa, your family was here from the time of Old Joppa, before Old Joppa, or if you showed up last week, this is your history and you're a part of this, and we're a community," Chris Potts said.

The museum is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. The Historical Society also holds talks and speaker series throughout the year.

