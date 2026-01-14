I-95 southbound traffic to split near MD 24 Interchange starting January 19

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A new traffic pattern is coming to southbound I-95 in Harford County beginning the week of January 19, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Monday.

This is all part of the MDTA's ongoing $1.1 billion program aimed at relieving congestion and improving travel along I-95 at the MD 24 Interchange.

Starting the week of January 19, weather permitting, southbound I-95 traffic will split, with one lane to the left and three lanes to the right of barrier walls just south of the MD 24 interchange.

Signs will guide drivers as they approach the traffic split.

According to officials, the traffic pattern will allow crews to continue construction of the new bridge over Winters Run as part of the overall reconstruction of the I-95/MD 24 interchange.

The work zone speed limit on southbound I-95 will decrease to 55 miles per hour, with Automated Speed Enforcement in effect for the safety of work crews, drivers, and passengers.

Fines for exceeding the posted speed limit will range from $60 to $1,000. Flashing lights will be activated in the work zone while workers are present.

Additionally, a traffic pattern will be implemented on southbound MD 24 at the on-ramp, which will be reduced to one lane before entering southbound I-95.

The entire project is part of the MDTA's I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension Program between MD 43 and north of MD 24.

Officials say the goal of the project is to help alleviate delays and improve travel along northbound I-95 between Baltimore and Harford Counties.

The program also aims to replace several bridges that are more than 50 years old and provide new noise walls for adjacent communities.

