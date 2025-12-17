House passes Kayla Hamilton Act after Aberdeen woman killed by undocumented gang member

WASHINGTON — The Republican Controlled U.S. House of Representative, with the help of seven Democrats, passed the Kayla Hamilton Act.

If the bill were to pass the Senate and become law, it would require increased background checks on unaccompanied minors entering the U.S.

For example, all unaccompanied children in custody of the Department of Health and Human Services would be held until they pass an extensive background check before being placed with a trusted sponsor.

SEE ALSO: Kayla Hamilton's murder recorded on voicemail, while her killer claims more victims

Under the Act, unaccompanied children would not be released on their own recognizance.

In the case of an unaccompanied child 12 years or older, with a criminal record, they would remain in government custody for the duration of their immigration proceedings, or until they're deported.

Another highlight of the bill would prohibit an unaccompanied minor from being placed with a sponsor or family member who is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. Plus, these individuals must have no criminal past.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate where Republicans do not hold a super majority needed to pass legislation.

Lawmakers named the act after Kayla Hamilton, a young woman with Autism who was raped and strangled to death inside her Aberdeen, Maryland home by an illegal immigrant gang member.

Hamilton's attorneys allege the Biden Administration allowed her killer to stay with an "unverified" sponsor, who was not a family member.

All Maryland Congressional members voted no, with exception to Andy Harris, the state's sole Republican Representative.

Clerk of the United States House of Representatives Kayla Hamilton Act Roll Call Vote

