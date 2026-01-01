House fire in Harford County displaces three

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A house fire in Harford County has displaced three people officials say.

Around 3:50 a.m., fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville.

A resident woke to "popping and cracking" and discovered a fire in his bedroom.

Officials say the resident woke his brother and mother, and they tried to extinguish the fire with pots of water before it spread out of control.

The owner reported having five cats and saw at least one escape; the other four are unaccounted for at this time.