Honoring those who served

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — It still has all of the nostalgia, pomp and circumstance of your parents’ and their parents’ traditional celebration---the annual Veterans Day parade in Havre de Grace, which draws people from near and far.

“We came here to visit my son-in-law, my grandkids and my daughter,” said Steve NcNeill of El Paso, Texas, “and my son-in-law is in the parade and its was a pleasure to come out to see him and support him and the rest of the soldiers that were here.”

A city named after a French port by General Lafayette during the Revolutionary War and raided by the British during the War of 1812, organizers hope the role of veterans isn’t overshadowed in a country where politics has become so polarized.

“We need more of this,” said Jeff Thompson, a Havre de Grace native and the parade’s emcee, “You know, we can disagree. We can have conversations, but I think we’ve gotten so divided in this country. I think we need more moments like today to remember who we are at our core, why we’re here and what it cost to have all of this. This doesn’t come free.”



Just ask Robert Hess, who came hoisting a large American flag on behalf of his own military family and others just like them.

“I have a son and a daughter-in-law that are Navy pilots,” said Hess, “They’re officers in the United States Navy. They’re stationed out at Whidbey Island. We’re just proud of them today and we’re thankful for them, praying for their safety as well as all of our veterans.”



And it’s a blend of tradition and appreciation that transcends the generations from some of the city’s eldest to some of its youngest residents.

“I’ll tell you what’s really nice is Harford County Public School the last couple of years have given us off for Veterans Day, which now allows, you saw the parade, it now allows kids and families to participate,” said Mayor Bill Martin, “Man, we probably had, even in this cold weather, we probably had at least 150 kids here today so that’s what makes it great.”