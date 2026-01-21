Historic Bel Air pharmacy building to reopen as John Brown General & Butchery

BEL AIR, Md. — Boyd and Fulford Drugs served the Bel Air community for 127 years; now, nearly 7 years after it closed, the building is being renovated into a space for John Brown General and Butchery, run by Michelin Chef Robert Brooke Voss.

ADW-Architectural Design Works, Inc. made an announcement on its Facebook page, saying "Cats out of the bag, John Brown’s General & Butchery will adaptive re-use Boyd & Fulford on Main Street in Bel Air."

Right now, John Brown's is located in Cockeysville. According to their website, they specialize in whole-animal butchery. They also have a rotating selection of meat, eggs, and vegetables, and offer a made-to-order lunch menu 5 days a week.

The Streett family has owned the building since the 1940s and is excited about the new plans for the space.

Jonathan Streett, the building's owner, spoke to WMAR and said Voss signed a 5-year-lease, and plans to keep the space as true to the original building as possible. No timeline yet on when construction will begin or when the new location will open.