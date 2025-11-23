Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'High-stakes game of hide-and-seek': Deputies chase fleeing driver through Bel Air storage facility

Harford County Sheriff's Office chase
Harford County Sheriff's Office
Driver leads Harford County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through a Bel Air storage facility (Nov. 15, 2025)
Harford County Sheriff's Office chase
BEL AIR, Md. — A wild police chase caught on video in Harford County.

On November 15 sheriff's deputies in Bel Air spotted a pickup truck speeding on Emmorton Road.

At first the driver pulled over, but they soon took off prompting a pursuit.

Dashcam footage shows the getaway driver leading deputies to a local storage facility.

In case you were wondering, yes the driver enters their access code to enter the secured property.

Then, as the Sheriff's Office put it, the driver decided to play "a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek among the storage units before crashing."

In the midst of all this, the driver allegedly threw a bag onto the storage center roof.

Inside deputies discovered a loaded stolen handgun.

"Not exactly the kind of rooftop treasure we like to find," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The driver's name was not released.

