Hazy conditions in Harford County due to wildfires in New Jersey and Canada

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — If you're seeing smoke in the Harford County area, officials say don't worry.

The smoke is due to the wildfires in New Jersey and Canada. There are no active wildfires in Harford County at this time.

Officials say don't call 911 unless you see an active fire. The smoke you're seeing and smelling is from fires burning hundreds of miles away.

However, this smoke may cause reduced visibility and air quality across the region.

Limit outdoor activity especially for children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions.