Business buzz surrounds Harford Mall as $100M redevelopment project continues

BEL AIR, Md. — Nearly three months after the partial demolition of the former Macy’s site, another phase of the Harford Mall redevelopment is taking shape that will include a 35,000-square-foot Whole Foods, a Shake Shack and a host of luxury boutiques.

Harford County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Angela Rose says interest is building in the $100 million project.

“I’ve had some of our members inquire so I relay that information to or I relay the information for the leasing agents to them and it’s great to see the interest and that activity and just that buzz about what’s going to be here and bringing people to the area,” said Rose.

Work is scheduled to begin this fall on a residential element, which will include 249 multi-family units---a piece of the redevelopment puzzle that drew criticism from residents due to a high rate of traffic and congestion in the area.

But Rose says that same traffic could be provide a boon to new businesses.

“I think it will just be an adjustment and being very mindful that Harford County has a development envelope,” said Rose, “This is in that development envelope in the Town of Bel Air and the pros are going to outweigh the cons with the tax base, and again, that economic driver that’s being an economic driver, it’s going to help everyone in the Town of Bel Air and Harford County as a whole.”

The new look mall is scheduled for completion in mid-2028.