Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Harford County wants public input on road improvements for proposed Costco

Costco
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds are perched above a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Costco announced on its Costco Photo Center website titled "Important Photo Center Announcement," that on Feb. 14, the company will close all their photo departments at every Costco location. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Costco
Posted
and last updated

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County wants to hear your opinion on the plan for required road improvements for the proposed Costco in Emmorton.

The new wholesale store would be on Plumtree Road between MD 24 and MD 924.

The County launched a website where you can look at proposed improvements, view public responses, and find the email to submit your own.

The improvements include adding traffic lights at certain intersections, adding a roundabout on Plumtree Road, and extending some left-turn lanes.

"To be clear, the road improvements will have to be paid for and completed by the developer, but we are providing this unprecedented opportunity for citizens who travel in the area to review and comment on the requirements before they are finalized," said County Executive Bob Cassilly.

The deadline to submit comments is Friday, January 23.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR