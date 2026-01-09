Harford County wants public input on road improvements for proposed Costco

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County wants to hear your opinion on the plan for required road improvements for the proposed Costco in Emmorton.

The new wholesale store would be on Plumtree Road between MD 24 and MD 924.

The County launched a website where you can look at proposed improvements, view public responses, and find the email to submit your own.

The improvements include adding traffic lights at certain intersections, adding a roundabout on Plumtree Road, and extending some left-turn lanes.

"To be clear, the road improvements will have to be paid for and completed by the developer, but we are providing this unprecedented opportunity for citizens who travel in the area to review and comment on the requirements before they are finalized," said County Executive Bob Cassilly.

The deadline to submit comments is Friday, January 23.