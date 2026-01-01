Harford County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in vehicle on New Year's Day

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Edgewood that occurred early New Year's Day.

Deputies responded to a Baltimore-area hospital at 3 a.m. after a walk-in victim reported being shot in Edgewood.

A family member of the 21-year-old victim, who witnessed the shooting, told deputies the man was shot in the upper body and was unable to provide suspect information.

The witness said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car the witness was driving, with three other people in the back seat.

According to the witness, the suspect was one of the three passengers in the back seat.

The suspect removed a gun from their waistband, and the weapon discharged, striking the victim.

The suspect and the two other back-seat passengers exited the car moments after the shooting, and the witness drove the victim to the hospital.

Deputies obtained and executed a court-ordered search and seizure warrant on the vehicle, recovering a loaded unserialized gun and additional evidence.

Investigators also discovered a bullet hole in the passenger-side dashboard and recovered a bullet from the car.

Authorities say a suspect has been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing with charges forthcoming.