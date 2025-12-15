Harford County Sheriff busts organized retail theft scheme targeting Kohl's store

FOREST HILL, Md. — Six people have been charged in connection with a series of thefts from a Kohl's store in Forest Hill.

The suspects began their crime spree on October 30.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, two people entered the store and loaded a suitcase with several pairs of Nike sneakers valued at more than $1000.

The duo then left the suitcase near the front entrance of the store before exiting.

That's when a third person came inside and took the suitcase.

Investigators identified the trio as Edgewood residents Hayward T. Henderson Jr., 42, Susan Frazier, 45, and Eric C. Briggs Sr., 49.

Just days later, on November 4, Briggs allegedly returned to the store to carry out another theft in similar fashion.

This time he loaded the suitcase up with $2000 worth of clothing and jewelry, only it was a 34-year-old Aberdeen man named Christopher C. Ewing who was tasked with taking the suitcase from where Briggs left it.

On November 10 Henderson, Frazier, and Briggs struck again, stealing $1,500 in merchandise, with assistance from Frazier's husband, Phillip V. Frazier Sr.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Frazier's home.

Inside they recovered some of the stolen property and a ghost gun belonging to their son, Phillip V. Frazier Jr.

Susan Frazier was arrested for organized retail theft scheme. She's been released on $2,500 bail.

Her husband and son were issued a criminal summons, as was Henderson.

Arrest warrants were placed against Briggs and Ewing.

“Retail theft doesn’t only victimize the store, it victimizes our community. Retail theft is not tolerated in Harford County," said Sheriff Jeff Gahler. "When you steal in Harford County, you will be charged and our partners at the State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute you.”

