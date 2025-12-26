Harford County deputies make arrest in Edgewood Christmas shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Christmas night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Candlewood Court on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

They found 32-year-old Marquis Gaskins shot in the stomach. He was medevaced to a nearby hospital and went into emergency surgery.

He's currently listed as stable.

Arrest Made in Christmas Day Shooting in Edgewood pic.twitter.com/7oggeDFoIn — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 26, 2025

Kenneth King, Jr., 37, was stopped for a traffic violation around midnight near Conowingo Rd and the Bel Air Bypass by sheriff's deputies.

They saw King was wearing the same clothes and had the same gun that were seen in video surveillance related to the shooting, and took him into custody.

King is charged with attempted murder and assault.