Harford County man walking on I-95 killed in overnight hit and run

ABINGDON, Md. — A 33-year-old Harford County man is dead after being struck by a vehicle overnight Sunday.

It happened sometime after 2am on the northbound side of I-95, near the Riverside Parkway exit, in Abingdon.

That's where Maryland State Police say the man, for unknown reasons, was walking in the left lane, when hit by a passing Jeep.

The driver never stopped, leaving the man to die a short time later. His name is currently being withheld.

Witnesses describe the Jeep as a Grand Cherokee, most likely between 2021 and 2024.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police by calling 410-537-1150 or emailing bgregory.bunger@maryland.gov.

