Harford County installs Maryland's first modular roundabout using 370,000 recycled milk jugs

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County created a single-lane, modular roundabout to help prevent car accidents at the county's top crash location—the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive.

Unique to Harford County and Maryland, this type of roundabout was installed ahead of schedule using the equivalent of 370,000 milk jugs.

Harford County Government Harford County builds roundabout from milk jugs

Moreover, every square foot uses more than 100 one-gallon milk jugs.

According to authorities, the county saved about $1.5M in its creation in comparison to the usual concrete roundabout.

County Executive Bob Cassilly credits all parties involved for the effort.

“This new modular roundabout is an important traffic safety improvement at the county’s most dangerous intersection,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the road closures and give special thanks to the DPW Highway Engineering team and our dedicated DPW crews for working so quickly to complete this project ahead of the busy holiday season.”