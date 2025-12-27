Harford County Detention Center inmate dies after series of cardiac emergencies

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An inmate at the Harford County Detention Center has died following multiple cardiac-related emergency hospital visits, authorities say.

George Kenney, 69, was booked into the detention center on November 1 to serve an 18-month sentence for driving while impaired, stemming from charges filed August 11.

On December 16, while housed with other inmates, Kenney suffered a cardiac emergency. Fellow inmates alerted correctional officers, and medical staff rushed to provide aid. Lifesaving efforts re-established Kenney's pulse, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Kenney was released from the hospital and returned to the detention center on December 20. Five and a half hours later, he suffered a second cardiac emergency. While hospitalized for the second time, Kenney experienced a third cardiac episode.

Officials say Kenney died from his medical condition on December 27.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation into Kenney's death, with support from the Forensic Services Unit. The preliminary investigation found that Kenney's death resulted from natural causes.

"Individuals in our custody are often among the most medically compromised members of our community, and we take seriously our responsibility to safeguard their well-being," said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. "In this case, our Correctional Deputies and contracted medical staff acted quickly and professionally during multiple medical emergencies at the Detention Center, doing everything they could to save Mr. Kenney's life. Ultimately, Mr. Kenney's medical condition was not survivable; I am proud of their efforts and their commitment to the safety and care of every person entrusted to our custody."

Officials say Kenney's death was the only in-custody death at the Harford County Detention Center in 2025.