Harford County coffee shop raises thousands in single day for motorcyclist Kevin Peters after tragic crash

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — After a tragic motorcycle crash left Kevin Peters hospitalized with serious injuries, the Harford County community is stepping up to help.

Harford County community rallies around injured motorcyclist Kevin Peters

Local coffee shop 'The Screaming Bean' held a fundraiser today — donating 100 percent of the day's proceeds to Kevin and his family.

The response was overwhelming, with lines out the door and over $4,000 raised before noon.

"It's really cool to just see people supporting people… the community can come together to support somebody most of us might not even know. It just shows the heart is still there and we can care for each other," said Blum.

Arianna Blum, manager of The Screaming Bean, expressed her amazement at the community's generosity.

The cafe even pitched in an extra $1,000 to support the cause.

Kevin's family also has a GoFundMe, and donations are still being accepted.

While Kevin is now breathing and talking on his own, he still has a long road to recovery ahead.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.