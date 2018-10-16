Harford County Boy Scout wins $500 in credit union photo contest

Thanks to a popular photo he posted to social media this summer, a 12-year-old Boy Scout from Harford County ended his break $500 richer than he began it.

Daniel Koncurat, of Troop 922, earned the top prize in the Freedom Federal Credit Union's #SummerofFreedomFCU photo contest, taking home the $500 check as his reward. The contest encouraged participants to share photos of them wearing Freedom-branded sunglasses, handed out for free at five county branch locations, during their summer adventures.

Hundreds of photos were submitted during the 10-week contest. Koncurat's "Broad Creek Scout Style," collected the most votes, narrowly edging out Ring Factory Elementary School teacher Diane Smigo May's beach photo, "One Last Summer Hurrah," by 22 votes.

“My experience with the Summer of Freedom FCU challenge was really fun," Koncurat said in a statement. "My dad gave me Freedom glasses to take to my scout camp, and my friends and I had an awesome time hanging out, making videos, and taking pictures. I worked so hard to get people to vote for me. Then, I saw a post. I had won! The challenge was so fun and exciting. Thanks to Freedom, me and my scout troop are going to go on a cool adventure to some awesome place.”