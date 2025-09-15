Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harford County Board of Education President warns staff of inappropriate social media posts after Kirk murder

Charlie Kirk Shot
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college on Wednesday of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix.
Charlie Kirk Shot
Posted
and last updated

BEL AIR, Md. — The assassination of Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has garnered worldwide attention.

While a vast majority have condemned such acts of political violence, a number of people are publicly celebrating Kirk's execution, especially on various social media platforms.

Many individuals seen hailing Kirk's murder happen to be in the professional workforce, including at schools and universities.

Several institutions have either fired or suspended the employees, but some have defended their actions as being protected by the First Amendment.

One local Board of Education President said that type of behavior will not be tolerated.

In a lengthy open letter issued to educators and staff of Harford County Public Schools, Dr. Aaron Poynton, wrote the following.

"Parents in this community, and this Board, will not stand for that. In moments like these, such behavior calls into question not just judgment but the emotional maturity required of those entrusted with shaping young lives. Educators must be role models of civility, respect, and humanity. Anything less undermines the trust placed in us."

Poynton said he wrote the letter after hearing from community members expressing concern about similar reaction that could arise within the Harford County School system.

"Individuals who do not share Mr. Kirk’s political ideology, have nonetheless raised this issue with me and with our administration," Poynton added. "Their concern is not about politics, but about the integrity and credibility of our school system. I share their concern."

In closing, Poynton said he would order investigations into any allegations of wrongdoing citing school policy which prohibits employees from using "profanity, obscenity, and offensive or inflammatory speech," while communication on social media.

"This expectation is not optional. It is a professional obligation," Poynton writes. "I have directed the administration to investigate these matters thoroughly and to take swift and strong action against any employee found in violation of the HCPS Responsible Use Procedure. Harford County Public Schools will root out this toxic behavior wherever it exists."

The message from Poynton was also shared out by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

