HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Once defined simply by its local beef, chicken and sausage, the Galvinell Meat Company has people lining up for new offerings at its location, which opened up a week ago in Havre de Grace.

“The Italian subs? They’re the best,” said Maurice Foxworth as he waited on an order, “and I’m from the South, Miami, born and raised and I ain’t had a sub like this probably ever in my life.”

A fire last year at the meat company’s slaughterhouse in Conowingo shut down the family-owned business dating back to 1968.

Reopening inside the site of a former 7-eleven, Galvinell has added a deli and the reaction has been overwhelming.

Hear how a slaughterhouse in Havre de Grace bounced back following a fire Galvinell Meat Company rebounds from fire

“It’s absolutely insane,” said Co-Owner Danny McGrath, “We love it to death. I thought I was opening a butcher shop that happened to have sandwiches. Apparently, we’re the sandwich shop that happens to have meat. The response is phenomenal. The town has just shown up in droves.”

While business really couldn’t have been better in its first week, McGrath says there have been enormous challenges over the last 15 months.

Tragically, after three generations, the family found it couldn’t afford to rebuild… at least for now.

“So it was two and a half million dollars’ worth of damage,” said McGrath, “We were very, very underinsured. We paid 90 thousand out to the farmers than had lost their beef.”

Now, a million dollar investment in the location is already paying off.

“We’re in Wilmington so it’s about 40 minutes,” said Megan Clements.

“But it’s worth it,” we asked.

“It’s so worth it.”

Finding some customers doubling down.

“I was here yesterday and come today here with my wife,” said Joe Mergler of Havre de Grace.

And others, showing up even more.

“Three days in a row?” we asked Maurice Foxworth.

“I swear. I’m becoming a familiar face,” he confirmed, “I even got a free shirt.”