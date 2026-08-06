Former Catholic Church deacon arrested on child sex crimes

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office says Kenneth Goedeke, 45, was taken into custody after communicating with an undercover detective whom he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

Goedeke was formerly a Catholic Church Deacon and former Catholic school teacher.

According to police, these charges are not related to anyone at the parishes or schools where he served.

"Pursuant to Archdiocesan policy, the Archdiocese removed Goedeke’s faculties to function as a deacon and suspended him from ministry and employment, pending the results of a full investigation," the Archdiocese of Baltimore said in a statement.

Goedeke was ordained as a deacon in 2023 where he served at St. Patrick Havre De Grace and St. Joan of Arc in Aberdeen.

He also worked at St. Margaret Church in Bel Air, St. Isaac Jogues Church from 2005 to 2012 and John Carroll High School from 2020 to 2026.

"I am angry, disgusted, and deeply thankful. Angry that someone in a position of trust attempted to victimize a child. Disgusted that any adult would ever consider exploiting a child in such a vile and predatory way. And thankful that our detectives acted decisively, intervening before a child was harmed and ensuring that this predator was stopped before he could carry out his intentions," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

Deputies believe there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at cactips@harfordsheriff.org.