Fire destroys home in Bel Air just before Christmas

BEL AIR, Md. — A Bel Air family lost their home just before Christmas in an accidental electrical fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 500 block of Flintlock Drive after people saw the fire while driving through the neighborhood.

They went to notify the homeowners and heard dogs barking in the house.

The Good Samaritan attempted to save the dogs by kicking open the front door, while a neighbor broke down the back door, also trying to save the pets.

One of the dogs was saved, though another died, and two are missing.

The family of six wasn't home at the time of the fire, which appears to have been caused by an electrical failure at the base of the Christmas tree, according to investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Harford County Disaster Assistance and the Red Cross are helping the family.