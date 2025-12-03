Father of Rachel Morin's oldest child charged with child porn possession

BEL AIR, Md. — The father of Rachel Morin's oldest daughter faces child pornography charges. Matthew McMahon was arrested at his home on Tuesday without incident.

In September, a trooper with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center initiated an investigation into the possession and viewing of child pornography, which led investigators to McMahon.

McMahon was an advocate for Morin's children throughout the murder trial of Victor Martinez-Hernandez.

Rachel Morin was murdered in 2023 on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air.

McMahon's daughter was part of a lawsuit alleging GoFundMe money raised for Morin's children wasn't being used for their benefit. The case was dismissed in September.

Matthew McMahon is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.