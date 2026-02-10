EDGEWOOD, Md. — The entire community mourned the loss after a call to check out a suspicious person ended in gunfire claiming the lives of Senior Deputy Patrick Daily and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon a decade ago, and Logsdon’s mother, Debbie, refuses to suffer in silence.

“Even though it’s been 10 years, as a mother it goes back every single day… every day,” said Logsdon, “but we wanted to do something as a family to give back to the community from the dreadful day.”

Ultimately, the family settled upon an annual event, which could help to save lives.

Families honor slain deputies with blood drive

“We were told that a lot of blood was used for Mark that day to try to save him so are family talked and we came up with this idea of a blood drive,” recalled Logsdon.

On the tenth anniversary of the deputies’ deaths, the community turned out in numbers to donate blood at the American Legion post in Edgewood.

“This is a great thing,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “It’s helping people whose lives are in danger, helping that blood supply that we hear from the Red Cross, this time of year particularly with the storms we had, they’re in need and hopefully we can do our small part to help fill that need today and all because of our families.”

The blood drive has been going on for a decade now and we’re told this is the most successful one since its second year with more than a hundred donors and even more people walking in without an appointment.

This at a time when blood is in such short supply, doctors are having to make difficult decisions over who gets it.

“I’m not surprised one bit cause the outpour of love and support for Mark and Pat was amazing ten years ago and it’s still amazing today,” Logsdon told us, “and if it saves someone else’s life, that’s what Mark and Pat (are) about.”

“Harford Strong?” I asked.

“Harford Strong,” she replied, “Everyday.”