Edgewood teen's quick thinking saves siblings from air fryer fire

EDGEWOOD, Md. — An afternoon snack of French fries being made in an air fryer quickly turned into an emergency at a townhome in Edgewood on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl in the home smelled smoke and discovered the air fryer was on fire. She calmly walked her 4 and 10-year-old siblings outside and alerted a neighbor on Burlington Court to call 911.

Firefighters arrived and successfully contained the majority of the fire to the kitchen. However, the fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the home.

The family of five was displaced and is being helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance.