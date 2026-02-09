Edgewood High students return to protest after school system's early dismissal

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Students at Edgewood High School were back outside protesting today following last week's walkout.

They returned after learning on Friday that the Harford County Public School System planned an early dismissal citing snow in the forecast.

Students strongly believed that was meant to quiet their protest.

They say coming back out today was about making their voices louder and showing they would not be deterred.

"We are students and we have power. We have power in numbers and I believe that with enough of us out here speaking out for what's right, HCPS will follow through and put out some policies and make sure that you are heard and that our voices matter," Raheem Kargbo said.

Students say Edgewood is one of the most diverse schools in the county and that unity is what drove them back out to protest.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, HCPS says walkouts are not sanctioned and staff will remain focused on instruction and safety when they occur.

