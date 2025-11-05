Edgewood food pantry offers country-style dining, shopping experience for families in need

EDGEWOOD, Md. — In Edgewood, there's a food pantry that's unlike any you've ever seen.

It looks like a country general store, but it's actually the Hope Center Food Pantry, run by the nonprofit Breathe 379, relying solely on donations. Founder Michael Nolan opened it five years ago with a different vision.

"We want you to come in, relax, have a place where you can sit and talk, catch your breath and just get the services that you need on your terms as we walk through life with you," Nolan said.

"The Well" kitchen serves made-to-order coffee and hot meals, like southwestern turkey casserole. Clients get table numbers, are seated and served while waiting to shop in the country market and clothing boutique.

"We average about 60 families on a Wednesday. And I will say that, you know, believe this or not, and that's OK, but we've seen where God has really multiplied stuff that's in there and He takes care of who's here and and we go from there," Nolan said.

Marshall and Carrie Forbes know that care first-hand. Five years ago, addiction cost them their home, jobs and children. The Hope Center, they say, was their saving grace.

"This place is like a second family. They, they help you out. They always ask you what you need, and I mean if something happens to you, you lose a job, lose a house, they're always here for you. They're here for the community," Marshall Forbes said.

Now a year sober, they're rebuilding and working again. With grocery prices soaring, the pantry fills crucial gaps.

"I mean, you go to Food Lion. Money doesn't really, I mean, it's outrageous. I mean, not everybody can afford to do it, so this place picks up the odds and ends. It really helps out," Marshall Forbes said.

Word has spread on social media. People start lining up at 7:30 a.m., waiting for the 10 a.m. opening. Last week, they ran out of food.

"Folks were amazing. So we had a couple of folks that were standing in line already. The lady had $5 and said put it towards whoever needs food. They felt like it was more important to give it to somebody that really needed it even more than they did," Nolan said.

Breathe 379 wants to serve the community five days a week. On November 15, they're hosting a chili cookoff fundraiser.

