Drivers injured, students unhurt in bus-vehicle accident in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Firefighters had to extricate a person from a car involved in an accident with a school bus in Harford County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound Rock Spring Road/MD-924 and Moores Mill Road in Bel Air for a crash involving a school bus and a car.

Police said the 73-year-old driver of the bus, Henry Woods of Bel Air, attempted to make a left turn onto Moores Mill Road, which was partially closed due to construction. Woods then crashed head on into a car being driven by 76-year-old Dorothy Hagan, also of Bel Air.

Woods, was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, state police said. Hagan was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Woods was cited for failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

Harford County Public Schools and state police said four students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were reported injured. The students were en route to Hickory Elementary School in Bel Air. Those students were being transferred to another bus and continued on their way to school.

The crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police, with the assistance of the Bel Air Police and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.