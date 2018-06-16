Driver uninjured after tractor trailer was overturned in collision

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WMAR) - According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the driver of a tractor trailer is uninjured after a vehicle collision left the tractor trailer overturned.

At 3:03 p.m., the volunteer fire company tweeted that they were on the scene of a motor vehicle collision on MD-24 at Trimble Road in Edgewood. Within that same tweet, they also mentioned that a tractor trailer was overturned and that the driver was trapped inside.

A short time later, the fire company tweeted that the driver is free and that they just needed help getting out of the tractor trailer.

Please note that Trimble Road is shut down from Kohl’s to MD-24.