FALLSTON, Md. — Two housing areas with nearly two dozen kennels apiece already filled.

The Humane Society of Harford County had already reached its capacity to house animals when it received word last week that Animal Control would drop off 44 additional dogs from an animal cruelty case.

“So, 22 and 22 and I said, ‘It’s like basically we got a shelter full of animals in one day,’” said Erin Long, the shelter’s manager of marketing and development.

After a seizure of over 40 dogs in Harford County, a municipal shelter is calling out for help Dozens of dogs tax Humane Society of Harford County

While we can’t show you the actual abused animals, because of the ongoing investigation, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler describes what officers discovered inside a house in Whiteford leading to the seizure.

“That’s a lot of dogs,” said Gahler, “They were not being… they didn’t receive the proper attention and some of the just living conditions that they were forced to be kept in were unacceptable and criminal.”

The abused Bully-type breed dogs are expected to survive, but the level of care they need right now is enormous.

An In Focus look at how many animals Harford County helps in a year An In Focus look at how many animals Harford County helps in a year

“They were in horrific conditions where they were,” said Long, “They’ve been uprooted. They’ve been through our medical department to get vaccinations and now they’re in an unfamiliar situation. So it’s been physically taxing for them, but it’s also very emotionally taxing.”

In a bid to free up space for the seized animals, right now, you can adopt an adult dog that typically would cost you 160 dollars for just 50 bucks.

That includes their shots, a microchip and spaying or neutering.

For now, the shelter will make do, calling on people to help in any way they can, even if it’s just temporarily caring for an animal still waiting someone to adopt it.

“It’s day by day and, probably, it’s hour by hour really with our space so we’re asking the public to come together,” said Long, “If they have room in their house to foster, we really want to talk to you.”

