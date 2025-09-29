PERRY HALL, Md. — A community is coming together to support two families dealing with tragedy following a fatal crash in Harford county.

Conrad's Seafood is joining other restaurants and businesses in donating a portion of its sales to the families of the two teens involved in the September 17 crash that occurred shortly after school.

16-year-old Blake Elliott was killed in the crash and 17-year-old Zach Griffin was sent to the hospital.

Hear from Andrea Conrad as she speaks on the importance of having the ability to hold this fundraiser Community rallies around families of teens involved in crash with fundraiser

"So, one of the benefits that I see as an owner, that we get to give back and do things like this, which is really important to us. That's the benefit of having a business of this caliber," said Andrea Conrad.

The crash has caused many in the community to mourn and grieve. The teens are well known in the area.

"Blake and my daughter actually used to be friends in middle school. So, you know, it hits a little extra close to home," said Conrad.

Conrad's is offering the fundraiser at all of their locations, not just the ones in Harford County. The restaurant group operates locations in Bel Air, Abingdon, and Perry Hall.

"Bel-Air is a carryout only, but we do have tables there that you could sit down. Then both restaurants Abingdon and then here in Perry Hall, so all day we are open till 8 o'clock at the markets, 10 o'clock at the restaurants for dine-in and carry out at the restaurants and just mention the fundraiser that you're here to support them and we're donating back 20% of all the sales from the day for the fundraiser," said Conrad.

For those who can't make it to the fundraiser, the families have set up GoFundMe campaigns. Both have raised more than $100,000.

